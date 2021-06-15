‘The Morning Show’ Season 2 teaser: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon back in intense newsroom drama

15 June 2021 16:04 IST

The second season of the Apple TV+ show is set to make its return on September 17

Apple TV+ has debuted a first look at the second season of “The Morning Show.”

Starring and executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the drama that unveils the power dynamics in the workplace between women and men, and women and women, makes its return on Friday, September 17, 2021 on Apple TV+. The 10-episode second season will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Advertising

Advertising

Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds the Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded returning cast includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden.

Joining the cast for season two are Greta Lee as ‘Stella Bak,’ a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team; Ruairi O’Connor as ‘Ty Fitzgerald,’ a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Hasan Minhaj as ‘Eric Nomani,’ a new member of the Morning Show team; Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor as ‘Cybil Richards,’ the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Tara Karsian as ‘Gayle Berman,’ a news producer; Valeria Golino as ‘Paola Lambruschini,’ a documentary filmmaker; and, Emmy and SAG Award-winner Julianna Margulies as ‘ Laura Peterson,’ a UBA news anchor.

Developed by Kerry Ehrin, who serves as showrunner and is an executive producer, “The Morning Show” is executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, which also serves as the studio, along with Jennifer Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine; and Mimi Leder, who also directs several episodes.

In its first season, Crudup’s performance as ‘Corey Ellison’ earned an Emmy win in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category in addition to a Critics Choice Award. Aniston’s powerful performance as ‘Alex Levy,’ earned a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. The series also received nominations from the Television Critics Association for Outstanding New Program and a TV Choice Award for Best New Drama.