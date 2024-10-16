GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘The Monkey’ trailer: Theo James doubles up against a sinister toy in Osgood Perkins’ next horror

The film stars Theo James in dual roles as twin brothers Hal and Bill, who find themselves haunted by a sinister toy monkey from their past

Published - October 16, 2024 12:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘The Monkey’

A still from ‘The Monkey’ | Photo Credit: Neon

Neon has dropped the first full trailer for The Monkey, the latest Stephen King adaptation directed by Osgood Perkins, known for Longlegs. The horror film, set to hit theaters on February 21, stars Theo James in dual roles as twin brothers Hal and Bill, who find themselves haunted by a sinister toy monkey from their past.

‘Longlegs’ movie review: Nicholas Cage’s ghoulish boogeyman crowns Osgood Perkins’ rancid fever dream

The trailer introduces the cursed toy, which, after being discovered in their father’s attic, seems to trigger a string of gruesome deaths. The brothers initially try to rid themselves of the toy, but years later, when the deaths resume, they are forced to reunite to destroy the monkey before it claims more lives.

Alongside James, the cast features Christian Convery as the younger versions of the brothers, with supporting roles by Tatiana Maslany, Elijah Wood, Colin O’Brien, Rohan Campbell, and Sarah Levy.

The ‘Longlegs’ hype: How Neon successfully sold the ‘scariest horror movie of 2024’

The Monkey comes on the heels of Neon’s record-breaking success with Longlegs, which grossed over $90 million, making it the studio’s highest-grossing release. Produced by James Wan and Michael Clear, among others, The Monkey is set to be one of 2025’s most anticipated horror films.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

