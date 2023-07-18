HamberMenu
‘The Monkey King’ trailer shows a heroic monkey’s “spectacul-errific” journey

Headlined by Jimmy O Yang, the film premieres on Netflix on August 18

July 18, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘The Monkey King’

A still from ‘The Monkey King’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

The trailer of Netflix’s upcoming animation movie The Monkey King is here. Directed by Anthony Stacchi, the film is set to premiere on the streaming platform on August 18.

The trailer begins by introducing “the bravest, most epic, most spectacul-errific, amazing-derful” Monkey King (Jimmy O Yang), an exiled monkey who along with his magical stick, Stick, goes on a quest to defeat 100 demons in order to gain the attention of the Immortals. The challenges are however plenty; he also needs to take on the mighty Dragon King (Bowen Yang), and as the plot description reveals, his own ego.

Monkey King is based on the 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West by Wu Cheng’en.

Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Nan Li, Jo Koy, Ron Yuan, Hoon Lee, BD Wong, Andrew Kishino, Sophie Wu, Andrew Kishino, Jodi Long, James Sie, Andrew Pang, Stephanie Hsu, and Kuno Inghram are also part of the voice cast of the film.

World cinema / cartoons and animation

