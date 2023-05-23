‘The Miracle Club’ trailer: Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates, Laura Linney star in a heartwarming comedy-drama

May 23, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST

The trailer of the upcoming comedy film The Miracle Club, starring Maggie Smith, Laura Linney, Kathy Bates and Agnes O’Casey, was unveiled today. Directed by Thaddeus O’Sullivan, the film will make its world premiere in the Spotlight Narrative section of the Tribeca Festival in June before a release in theatres on July 14.

The trailer takes us back to 1967 to introduce us to Lily (Smith), Eileen (Bates), and Dolly (O’Casey), three generations of close friends from Ballygar, Dublin, who get a chance to realise their dream of going on a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes, that place of miracles that draws millions of visitors each year.

“However, just before their trip, their old friend Chrissie (Linney) arrives in Ballygar for her Mother’s funeral, dampening their good mood and well-laid plans. The women secure tickets and set out on the journey that they hope will change their lives, with Chrissie joining in place of her mother. But the glamour and sophistication of Chrissie, who has just returned from a nearly 40-year exile in the United States, are not her only difficult traits. Old wounds are reopened along the way, forcing the women to confront their pasts even as they travel in search of a miracle. Deep wounds from the past can only be healed by the curative power of love and friendship,” reads the plot description.

The Miracle Club is produced by Chris Curling, Joshua Maurer and Larry Bass.