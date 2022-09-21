‘The Midnight Club’ trailer: Mike Flanagan is back with another chilling horror series

The horror series premieres on Netflix on October 7

The trailer of The Midnight Club is out. The upcoming Netflix horror series hails from Mike Flanagan, who is best known for creating, producing, and showrunning horror series titles such as The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and last year’s popular hit Midnight Mass.

Based on the 1994 novel of the same name as well as other works by Christopher Pike, the 10-episode series follows a group of terminal ill youngsters at a hospice. The trailer opens with a young woman whose dream of joining Stanford gets crushed when she is diagnosed with cancer. She finds a hospice for terminally ill young adults. “At a hospice, eight patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories – and make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond,” reads the official synopsis.

The trailer hints at an evil spirit that is haunting the hospice, and it will certainly be interesting to see how the group, the members of which may not be at their hopeful best at the moment, band together to survive and protect each other.

The Midnight Club stars Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter, Sauriyan Sapkota, and Heather Langenkamp.

Flanagan has created the show along with The Haunting of Bly Manor writer Leah Fong. Flanagan executive produces for Intrepid Pictures along with Trevor Macy and Adam Fasullo. Fong, Julia Bicknell, and author Pike also serve as executive producers. Elan Gale, James Flanagan and Chinaka Hodge serve as writers, with Mike Flanagan directing the first two episodes.

The Midnight Club premieres on Netflix on October 7