‘The Matrix Resurrections’ update: Neo is back, and it’s time to choose again

Warner Bros. has announced that the first trailer for the sci-fi flick will release on September 9, and also debuted a new website for ‘The Matrix’ franchise

The first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections will be released on Thursday, September 9, at 6.30 PM IST.

Studio Warner Bros. announced the news, along with a reimagined film website of The Matrix — thechoiceisyours.whatisthematrix.com — where fans can choose between the now-legendary red pill or blue pill. Two different scenarios play out after the choosing, with voiceovers by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (red one) or Neil Patrick Harris (blue one). Both actors are also part of the cast.

There are also some glimpses from the upcoming movie, which is the fourth entry in the series, that will star Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss again, and is directed by Lana Wachowski. The earleir movie in the series, The Matrix Revolutions, released in 2003.

The Matrix Resurrections will also star the likes of Jada Pinkett Smith Zion, Priyanka Chopra, Lambert Wilson, Daniel Bernhardt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Ellen Hollman, and Christina Ricci, apart from several others.

The Matrix Resurrections is set to release on December 22 worldwide, and will also be available to stream on HBO Max for the first month.