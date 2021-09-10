‘The Matrix Resurrections’ trailer: Down the rabbit hole, all over again

Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra and many others star in the upcoming sci-fi flick from Lana Wachowski

Keanu Reeves is back as Neo in “The Matrix Resurrections”, the new chapter of his cult classic sci-fi series.

Warner Bros on Thursday debuted the first trailer of one of the anticipated titles of the year 2021.

The trailer opens with a scene inside the office of a therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris, who is talking to his client: Reeves’ Neo, now with long hair and a full beard.

Neo is now Thomas, it seems, and once again struck inside the simulated reality, called the Matrix. And he has no idea how to deal with it, something similar to what happened to him in 1999’s “Matrix”.

“I had dreams that weren’t just dreams. Am I crazy?” he asks the therapist, who replies, “We don’t use that word in here.” Thomas is shown to be heavily dependent on blue pills.

In the next scene, he has an interesting interaction with Carrie Anne Moss’ Trinity, who also seems to be equally lost in the Matrix. “Have we met?” she asks as Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” song plays in the background.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also makes a brief appearance in the trailer as a mysterious who oddly smiles at Neo.

It is now also clear that Yahya Abdul Mateen II is somewhat playing a younger version of Morpheus, the famed character that was earlier portrayed by Lawrence Fishburne in the original trilogy.

He hands Thomas a red pill, synonymous with the franchise’s premise, and tells him that it’s “time to fly”. Soon the footage of Neo with powers, seeing The Matrix for the fake reality that it is, plays out.

The rest of the trailer is filled with some exciting action sequences as Neo is once again chased by the Agents of Matrix.

There’s plentiful jumping, a lot of twists in midair, karate and acrobats that fans have come to expect from a “Matrix” movie.

In the final moments of the trailer, “Mindhunter” star Jonathan Groff appears and says to Neo, “After all these years, to be going back to where it all started. Back to the Matrix”.

Lana Wachowski, one half of the Wachowskis who directed all the three films in the franchise with sister Lilly, has penned and directed the new project.

Besides Reeves and Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith also returns for the fourth installment, while the newcomers include Jessica Henwick and Christina Ricci.

Produced by Village Roadshow Pictures and Venus Castina Productions, “The Matrix Resurrections” will be released by Warner Bros in December.