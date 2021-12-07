‘The Matrix Resurrections’ trailer 2: Neo still remembers kung fu

Keanu Reeves in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

07 December 2021 13:41 IST

Lana Wachowski directs the film, that reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity

The second trailer for the fourth part in The Matrix franchise is out, and lets fans go deeper into the rabbit hole than ever before.

There’s also plenty of gravity-defying stunts, the Neo and Trinity reunion we have all been waiting for, and first looks at several new characters.

As per the official synopsis, in “The Matrix Resurrections,” return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. And if Thomas…Neo…has learned anything, it’s that choice, while an illusion, is still the only way out of—or into— the Matrix. Of course, Neo already knows what he has to do. But what he doesn’t yet know is the Matrix is stronger, more secure and more dangerous than ever before. Déjà vu.

Reeves reprises the dual roles of Thomas Anderson/Neo, the man once saved from the Matrix to become the savior of humankind, who will once again have to choose which path to follow. Moss portrays the iconic warrior Trinity… or is she Tiffany, a suburban wife and mother of three with a penchant for superpowered motorcycles? Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays the wise and worldly Morpheus who, as always, serves as a guide to Neo while also fulfilling his own greater purpose on a very singular journey of self-discovery.

Jessica Henwick plays the hacker Bugs, the proverbial white rabbit on a mission to discover the one who sacrificed himself for humankind, and willing to take any risk necessary in search of the legend she idolizes. Neil Patrick Harris plays Thomas’ therapist, working closely with his patient to understand the meaning behind his dreams and to distinguish them from reality, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays a young woman with a wisdom that belies her years and an ability to see the truth, no matter how murky the waters.

Finally, Jada Pinkett Smith returns as Niobe, the fierce General who once fought for the survival of Zion and who now sees to the welfare of her people with a familiar fire in her eyes, despite a sense of disbelief and suspicion upon Neo’s return.

The Matrix Resurrections will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and will be in theaters and on HBO Max via the Ad-Free plan on December 22, 2021.