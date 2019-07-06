Movies

‘The Mask’ creator reveals idea for female-led reboot

Jim Carrey in the ‘The Mask’

Jim Carrey in the ‘The Mask’  

more-in

‘The Mask’ originally released in 1994 starring Jim Carrey

Mike Richardson, creator of The Mask and Dark Horse Comics founder, has revealed that he has a few ideas in place for a woman-fronted reboot of the iconic movie.

In an interview with Forbes, Richardson said he has an actor in mind for the role but believes they would have to push really hard to get her on board.

“I’d like to see a really good physical comedian (in the role). I have one in mind, but I’m not gonna say her name. We have to do a lot of convincing for this particular actor, but we’ll see. You never know what’s coming in the future. We have some ideas,” he said.

The first movie in the franchise was Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz-starrer The Mask (1994). It was followed by failed Son of The Mask sequel in 2005, featuring Jamie Kennedy.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Entertainment Movies
English cinema
cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 16, 2020 8:39:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/the-mask-reboot-with-female-lead/article28304202.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY