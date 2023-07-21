‘The Marvels’ new trailer: Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris unite to save the world

July 21, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

Marvel Studios has just unveiled the latest trailer for this sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, The Marvels.

Returning to her iconic role as Carol Danvers, Brie Larson leads the charge, while Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani make their dazzling debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reprising their roles as Captain Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel.

Expanding on the excitement from the first trailer, this new teaser gives a glimpse of the thrilling journey ahead for this formidable female supergroup. Carol, Monica, and Kamala find themselves linked by a mysterious force, causing their powers to intertwine, leading to unexpected switches between their abilities. As their destinies converge, they must join forces to confront challenges that threaten the very fabric of existence.

We also witness Samuel L. Jackson’s return as the enigmatic Nick Fury, as well as Zawe Ashton’s formidable villain, Dar-Benn, hell-bent on wreaking havoc across multiple worlds. Brace yourselves for an epic adventure as ‘The Marvels’ prepare to save the universe once more.

The Marvels takes centre stage as the next thrilling instalment in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This phase commenced earlier this year with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, followed by the cosmic adventure of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.