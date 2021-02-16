‘The Map of Tiny Perfect Things’ movie review: Perfecting the time loop trope

Director Ian Samuels concocts a delicate dance of delightful little moments, which have you rooting for the couple

What a lovely movie this is! I have a weakness for time-bending movies—Shrodinger’s cat speaks to me on a quantum level. When we first meet Mark (Kyle Allen), he seems to be one step ahead of everything and everyone. He finishes his father’s (Josh Hamilton) crossword, saves a mug just as it is falling off the table, rescues a lady from a wardrobe malfunction and a girl, Phoebe (Anna Mikami), from a beach ball, and hangs out with his friend, Henry (Jermaine Harris) as he gets killed in a videogame instead of going to his sister, Emma’s (Cleo Fraser) football game.

Mark is living the same day over and over again till one day (the same day) a girl, Margaret (Kathryn Newton), rescues Phoebe from the ball. Mark realises Margaret is also living the same day in a loop. The two decide to create a map of space and time of “tiny perfect things”, like an eagle swooping down to catch a fish or a janitor playing a perfect piece on the piano.

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things Director: Ian Samuels

Cast: Kathryn Newton, Kyle Allen, Jermaine Harris, Anna Mikami, Josh Hamilton

Story line: Two teenagers find love in a time loop

Run time: 99 minutes

Mark is looking for ways to break the loop and hopes the completed map will reveal a pattern or a flight crossing datelines will do it. As Mark falls in love with Margaret, she rebuffs him saying she wants to remain just friends. There also seems to be a medical student named Jared who calls Margaret at the same time causing her to drop everything and leave.

Based on Lev Grossman’s eponymous short story, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is a delicate dance of delightful little moments, which have you rooting for the couple. Margaret and Mark are two people one would love to be stuck in a time loop with and explore the fourth dimension.

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video