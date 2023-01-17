‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 trailer out; series to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 1

January 17, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

The trailer for the third season of Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian was unveiled by Disney+ Hotstar on Tuesday. The new season will start streaming on the platform from March 1 in Hindi and English.

“The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together,” reads the official description of the new season.

The series stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito.

The directors of the eight-episode third season include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.