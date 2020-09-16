‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 trailer: An epic quests awaits Mando and Baby Yoda

Creator and showrunner Jon Favreau has also begun work on the third season of the Disney show as well

The new trailer for Season two of The Mandalorian has been released, which features the titular character and The Child (Baby Yoda) making their journey to return the latter to its home planet.

Not much is revealed about the new season, except that it will feature actors such as Timothy Olyphant, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, and Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito.

There’s also footage of the Mandalorian (played by Pedro Pascal) ending up taking on a bunch of bad guys who dare to cross their path, while Baby Yoda disappears under the hood of its stroller to avoid getting caught in the crossfire.

Creator and showrunner Jon Favreau has also begun work on the third season of The Mandalorian as well, much to the excitement of fans.

The new season will premiere on Disney Plus on October 30.