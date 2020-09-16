‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 trailer: An epic quests awaits Mando and Baby Yoda

The new trailer for Season two of The Mandalorian has been released, which features the titular character and The Child (Baby Yoda) making their journey to return the latter to its home planet.
Not much is revealed about the new season, except that it will feature actors such as Timothy Olyphant, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, and Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito.
There’s also footage of the Mandalorian (played by Pedro Pascal) ending up taking on a bunch of bad guys who dare to cross their path, while Baby Yoda disappears under the hood of its stroller to avoid getting caught in the crossfire.
Creator and showrunner Jon Favreau has also begun work on the third season of The Mandalorian as well, much to the excitement of fans.
The new season will premiere on Disney Plus on October 30.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath