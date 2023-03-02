‘The Mandalorian’ S3 Episode 1 & 2 review: Grogu and Mando’s quest continues with old pals and new missions

March 02, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

However much I see of the little green guy Grogu, it will not be enough. Every gurgle, coo and sputter provokes an insane desire to squish the wee mite. Grogu has increased his repertoire to an adorable cartwheel-type jump even as he sharpens his navigation skills.

Following the events of The Book of Boba Fett, the third season of The Mandalorian finds Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) discussing his trespasses (he voluntarily removed his helmet) with The Armorer (Emily Swallow). The first episode, called “The Apostate”, sees Djarin seeking redemption by heading to the ruined planet of Mandalore and taking a dip in the sacred waters of a water body that might or might not be there.

The Mandalorian Season 3 (English) Creator: Jon Favreau Cast: Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Amy Sedaris, Taika Waititi Episodes: 2 of 8 Runtime: 35 to 42 minutes Storyline: Din Djarin travels to Mandalore for redemption, with his little friend for company

The quest is set and off he goes with giggling Grogu for company. Djarin first heads to Nevarro to catch up with the ex-bounty hunter guild chief Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) who is now all respectable as the High Magistrate of the planet. Incidentally, fellow mercenary Cara Dune (Gina Carano) has been written out of the show thanks to Carano’s controversial social media posts.

Djarin comes to Nevarro in search of IG-11 (Taika Waititi), the hunter droid reprogrammed to care for Grogu or The Child as he was known then. Karga tells Djarin it is no use as the IG-11 after his time in the molten lava river is in no fit position to take on a do-or-die mission.

The droid is now a sculpture in the bustling town square, standing tall on the crushed helmets of Storm Troopers. Djarin tries reviving IG-11 but shuts it down as it goes back to factory settings and comes after Djarin and Grogu. A vital component is needed to get IG-11’s programming right and Djarin heads off to meet the mechanic Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) in that most happening of places, Tatooine.

Grogu bounds straight into Peli’s arms, who convinces Djarin that R5-D4, a nervous droid, will be a better bet than trying to resurrect IG-11. She has kind words to say about Djarin’s new ship, the Naboo Starfighter, commenting, “She is purring like nuzzle shrew.”

Djarin then goes off to meet the ex-ruler of Mandalore, Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) who tells him how to get to the mines that house the water body that will clean Djarin and make him worthy of being part of the faith once more. If Djarin seems to spend all his time going from point A to point B and further to C, D, and all the way down to Z, well that is The Way innit? In the first episode, Djarin is given his mission and, through eight episodes, completes it with all manner of creatures and creations helping or hindering him.

There are lovely creatures including a giant crocodile-like thing and an automaton built of many pieces of junk with one bright eye. Djarin teaching Grogu some of The Way is beyond endearing as is Grogu gobbling up little berries (thankfully not endangered frog eggs).

The action as expected is fast and furious, with pirates and random low lives getting their just deserts. “The Mines of Mandalore”, the second episode, stopped at the expected cliffhanger. And with the awful Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and Dr Pershing (Omid Abtahi) yet to make their appearance, there is a lot to look forward to in the further adventures of our favourite beskar-armoured gunslinger and his Force-sensitive little sidekick.

The Mandalorian is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar