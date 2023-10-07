HamberMenu
‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘Ahsoka’ costume designer, Shawna Trpcic, passes away

The Emmy-nominated comstume designer Shawna Trpcic died at 56 in Pal Desert, California, on Wednesday

October 07, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shawna Trpcic

Shawna Trpcic | Photo Credit: trpcic/Instagram

Emmy-nominated costume designer Shawna Trpcic, who worked on the Star War series The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka, has passed away at 56. Cause of Shawna’s death is yet to be known but the popular costume designer died in Palm Desert on Wednesday, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Her representative, Tim Kressman, said, “Shawna was one of Hollywood’s pre-eminent science fiction costume designers — a creative force, a trusted collaborator and all-around delightful person for her friends and colleagues. She was a beloved member of the Star Wars/Lucas film family as well as the community of costume designers and the Costume Designers Guild.”

Shawna has worked in The Ballad of John St George, Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, FrankensteinCarry Tiger To MountainRevivalWitches of East EndThe Cabin in the WoodsThis Is the EndFireflyAngelK-VilleTorchwoodHusbandsLust for Love and Dollhouse. She got Emmy nominations for her work in The Mandalorian, Boba Fett and season three of The Mandalorian. For her design work in Boba Fett, Shawna won a Costume Designers Guild Award.

