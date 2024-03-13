GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The Man with the Bag’: Arnold Schwarzenegger joins Alan Ritchson’s Amazon Christmas comedy movie

With a script written by Allan Rice of ‘Stuck in the Middle’ fame, the film is directed by Adam Shankman

March 13, 2024 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Arnold Schwarzenegger poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Arnold Schwarzenegger poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

We had earlier reported that actor Alan Ritchson is headlining a Christmas comedy film titled The Man with the Bag for Amazon Studios. Now, the latest is that Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger has joined the cast of the film.

‘Reacher’ Season 2 review: Double the action, twice the fun

With a script written by Allan Rice of Stuck in the Middle fame, the film is directed by Adam Shankman (Disenchanted, What Women Want).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in the film, the Santa turns to his naughty list to get help when his bag of gifts gets stolen. He enlists expert Vance (Ritchson), a charming thief fresh out of prison who is trying to go straight while attempting to spend a normal crime-free Christmas with his family. The thief, with the help of his daughter and a group of misfit elves, then must pull off the greatest heist of his life to save Christmas.

Schwarzenegger is currently in the limelight after he reunited with his Twins co-star Danny DeVito to present Best Visual Effects and Best Film Editing awards at the 96th Academy Awards. Having both played famous Batman villains in different versions — DeVito as Penguin in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns and Schwarzenegger in George Clooney’s Batman as Mr. Freeze — the actors playfully mocked Batman actor Michael Keaton.

Team ‘Reacher’ on the series’ latest season, the prep work it took and character exploration

Ritchson is best known for starring in the titular role in Reacher, the Amazon Prime Video series that has been renewed for a third season. Ritchson will be seen next in Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, co-starring Henry Cavill and Eiza González.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.