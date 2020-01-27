Sudheer Babu as the sa‘V’iour

Writer and director Indraganti Mohanakrishna’s action thriller V is among the most awaited films in the early half of 2020. Slated to release for Ugadi on March 25, the film stars Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas, and Nani plays a negative character. Piquing curiosity about the film, the makers shared the first look of Sudheer Babu from the film, captioning him as the ‘saViour’. The director tweeted: “One of my all time favourite Telugu actors — Sudheer Babu — displays brain and brawn with equal élan, elegance, and seething aggression.” V has cinematography by P G Vinda and music by Amit Trivedi.