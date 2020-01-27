Movies

Sudheer Babu as the sa‘V’iour

more-in

The makers of the Telugu action thriller ‘V’, unveiled the first look poster of Sudheer Babu from the film that also stars Nani, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas

Writer and director Indraganti Mohanakrishna’s action thriller V is among the most awaited films in the early half of 2020. Slated to release for Ugadi on March 25, the film stars Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas, and Nani plays a negative character. Piquing curiosity about the film, the makers shared the first look of Sudheer Babu from the film, captioning him as the ‘saViour’. The director tweeted: “One of my all time favourite Telugu actors — Sudheer Babu — displays brain and brawn with equal élan, elegance, and seething aggression.” V has cinematography by P G Vinda and music by Amit Trivedi.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Movies
Telugu cinema
entertainment (general)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2020 10:15:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/the-makers-of-the-telugu-action-thriller-v-unveiled-the-first-look-poster-of-sudheer-babu-from-the-film-that-also-stars-nani-aditi-rao-hydari-and-nivetha-thomas/article30663015.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY