‘The Magnificent Seven’ series in the works at Amazon

‘True Detective’ creator Nic Pizzolatto is developing the series with Amazon

April 25, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

PTI
Charles Bronson, James Coburn, Steve McQueen, Yul Brynner, Robert Vaughn, Horst Buchholz, and Brad Dexter in a still from ‘The Magnificent Seven’ (1960)

Charles Bronson, James Coburn, Steve McQueen, Yul Brynner, Robert Vaughn, Horst Buchholz, and Brad Dexter in a still from ‘The Magnificent Seven’ (1960) | Photo Credit: IMDb/ 1960 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc

Amazon is developing a series version of Hollywood classic movie The Magnificent Seven with True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto.

According to Variety, the project was originally in March with a series commitment. It was intended to be an original series but was refashioned to be a new take on the Western classic.

Pizzolatto previously co-wrote Antoine Fuqua’s 2016 movie The Magnificent Seven, a remake of the John Sturges classic that was itself inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s 1954 Japanese movie Seven Samurai.

The logline for the reboot reads, "In the tradition of the great epics from the golden age of westerns, an outlaw and his cohorts must unite a disparate band of indelible fighters to defend a settlement of immigrant homesteaders in an open range war against cattle barons in central Texas, telling an expansive saga of adventure, action and romance."

Pizzolatto will write and executive produce, with Mark Johnson, Lawrence Mirisch, and Bruce Kaufman executive producing. Amazon Studios will produce the project.

