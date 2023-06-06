June 06, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

Prime Video today released the teaser trailer of its upcoming Amazon Original series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. Based on Holly Ringland’s best-selling debut novel, the seven-part series debuts with three episodes on August 4 followed by one episode releasing weekly till September 1.

The series tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart. “When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past. Set against Australia’s breathtaking natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades. As she grows from her complicated past, Alice’s journey builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves,” reads the plot description from the streamer.

The series stars Sigourney Weaver, Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Frankie Adams, Alexander England, Charlie Vickers, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Sebastián Zurita, Alyla Browne, and Xavier Samuel. With episodes directed by Glendyn Ivin, the series is showrun by Sarah Lambert

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is produced by Amazon Studios, Made Up Stories, and Fifth Season. Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky of Made Up Stories executive produce along with Sigourney Weaver, Lambert, and Ivin.