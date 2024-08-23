‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’ trailer: Middle Earth comes to life in anime

Warner Bros. has unveiled the trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an anime feature film set to release on December 13. Directed by Kenji Kamiyama, the movie transports viewers to Middle-earth, exploring events 261 years before the iconic The Fellowship of the Ring. The story follows the family of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan, who must defend his kingdom from an invading army.

The War of the Rohirrim delves into the origins of Helm’s Deep, the formidable stronghold made famous in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy. The story takes place 200 years before Bilbo Baggins encounters the ring of power and centers on the house of Helm Hammerhand, King of Rohan, voiced by Brian Cox. The narrative focuses on his daughter, Princess Héra, voiced by Gaia Wise. The previewed scene depicted a council meeting that turns contentious, leading to a conflict with Wulf, a Dunlending lord seeking revenge. Australian actress Miranda Otto returns as Éowyn, narrating the film. The supporting cast includes Gaia Wise, Luke Pasqualino, Laurence Ubong Williams, and Shaune Dooley.

The screenplay is written by Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou, based on a story by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. The film is a collaboration between Warner Bros. Animation, New Line Cinema, and Sola Entertainment, with Joseph Chou producing. Phillippa Boyens, a key contributor to the original trilogy, serves as an executive producer. Notable returning creatives include Richard Taylor, Alan Lee, and Tolkien illustrator John Howe, promising a visually rich new experience for fans of Middle-earth.

