  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Elections 2022 |25% votes counted: How close are the Gujarat 2022 Assembly election results?

‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 adds 8 new actors to its cast

Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo, and Calam Lynch have boarded the show

December 08, 2022 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST

PTI
[clockwise from top]: Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Calam Lynch, Selino Lo, Kevin Eldon, Gavi Singh Chera, Will Keen, William Chubb, and Stuart Bowman

[clockwise from top]: Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Calam Lynch, Selino Lo, Kevin Eldon, Gavi Singh Chera, Will Keen, William Chubb, and Stuart Bowman | Photo Credit: @LOTRonPrime/Twitter

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the Prime Video series, has announced the names of eight new actors set to join the recurring cast of its forthcoming second season.

Oliver Alvin-Wilson ( The Bay), Stuart Bowman ( Bodyguard), Gavi Singh Chera ( The Undeclared War), William Chubb ( The Sandman), Kevin Eldon ( Game of Thrones), Will Keen ( Ridley Road), Selina Lo ( Boss Level), and Calam Lynch ( Bridgerton) have boarded the show.

Previously announced actors in recurring role include Sam Hazeldine, Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen 'Zates' Atour, Ben Daniels, newcomer Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle and Nicholas Woodeson.

The Rings of Power is primarily based on the appendices of The Lord of the Rings, specifically the description of Middle Earth's Second Age, and includes younger versions of some of the key characters from the original trilogy.

Set thousands of years before the events of J R R Tolkien's famed book series, the series follows the forging of the original rings of power during the Second Age that allowed the Dark Lord Sauron to spread evil across Middle Earth.

JD Payne and Patrick McKay serve as creators on The Rings of Power. The first season of the show, which had Payne attached as showrunner, premiered on Prime Video on September 2.

The streamer had renewed the highly-ambitious series for a second run while it was in the pre-production stage of the first season back in 2019. Production on season two is currently underway in the UK.

Related Topics

television / World cinema / English cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.