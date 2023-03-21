ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ adds Ciaran Hinds, Rory Kinnear

March 21, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST - Mumbai

‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ follows the forging of the original rings of power during the Second Age that allowed the Dark Lord Sauron to spread evil across Middle Earth

PTI

Rory Kinnear (L) and Ciaran Hinds | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actors Ciaran Hinds and Rory Kinnear have joined the season two cast of Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

According to a press release, actor Tanya Moodie has also boarded the show. The details of the characters the three actors will essay have been kept under wraps.

The Rings of Power is primarily based on the appendices of The Lord of the Rings, specifically the description of Middle Earth’s Second Age, and includes younger versions of some of the key characters from the original trilogy.

Set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s famed book series, the series follows the forging of the original rings of power during the Second Age that allowed the Dark Lord Sauron to spread evil across Middle Earth.

Hinds, Kinnear and Moodie join previously announced season two recurring cast additions Sam Hazeldine, Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour, Ben Daniels, newcomer Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, Nicholas Woodeson, Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo and Calam Lynch.

JD Payne and Patrick McKay serve as creators on The Rings of Power. The first season of the show, which had Payne attached as showrunner, premiered on Prime Video on September 2.

The streamer had renewed the highly-ambitious series for a second run while it was in the pre-production stage of the first season back in 2019.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers.
