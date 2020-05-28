The ‘Lord of the Rings’ cast are reuniting amidst lockdown

The ‘Lord of the Rings’ post by Dominic Monaghan on Instagram

Comedian Josh Gad is getting together Peter Jackson, Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Sir Ian McKellen and the rest of the cast together on his special ‘Reunited Apart’ episode

Funnyman Josh Gad has pulled off a reunion coup: gotten together the stars of Peter Jackson’s epic Lord Of The Rings trilogy for a virtual meeting amidst lockdown.

On his quarantine web show Reunited Apart, Gad’s LOTR reunion special will arrive this weekend on his YouTube channel, and he also released a teaser for the same, sending fans into delirium.

The teaser features the likes of Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Dominic Monaghan, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and even Sir Ian McKellen will make an appearance towards the end!

However, a post by Dominic Monaghan on Instagram revealed that others such as Sean Bean, Viggo Mortensen, Andy Serkis, John Rhys-Davies, Karl Urban and Peter Jackson himself also take part in this ultimate Tolkien gathering. Josh Gad’s special epsiodes raise money for COVID-19-related causes.