‘The Longest Yard’ reboot in development at Paramount Pictures

Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures is developing a reboot version of the popular prison sports comedy The Longest Yard.

Late Hollywood icon Burt Reynolds had featured in the 1974 original, which was later remade in 2005 with Adam Sandler as the lead and Reynolds also starring in a pivotal role.

The new iteration is currently in the development phase with Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty scribe Rodney Barnes penning the script.

The project is backed by production banner Gunpowder & Sky, according to Deadline.

Reynolds' 1974 film was directed by Robert Aldrich and written by Tracy Keenan Wynn. The story was about Paul “Wrecking” Crewe (Reynolds), a former star quarterback who is sentenced to 18 months in a state prison.

In jail, Crewe puts together the Mean Machine team, composed of jailed criminals, who take on the guards' team in a rugby match.

The 2005 version was directed by Peter Segal and written by Sheldon Turner. It starred Sandler as the washed-up quarterback, who puts together a team in prison in exchange for a reduced sentence.

The movie also featured Chris Rock, James Cromwell, Nelly, Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali, Steve Austin, Terry Crews and Bill Goldberg.