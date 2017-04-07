The long and short of it

Short films are often unfairly considered calling cards or stepping stones to the so-called “real thing”, a feature film. This is patently not the case, as short films are an art form in their own right and there are awards dedicated to them at numerous kudos fests across the world, including the BAFTAs and the Oscars.

The fact that a short film can thrillingly play with time and space was brought home to me decades ago, when I watched French filmmaker Robert Enrico’s An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge (1962). Based on Ambrose Bierce’s 1890 short story, the American Civil War film takes you up the garden path, in one sequence, literally, and with its brutal twist of an ending, negates almost everything you’ve watched in the previous 28 minutes.

There are several versions of An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge available on YouTube, most of them edited down for the attention-deficit, I want to say MTV generation, but that would betray my advanced years, so I’ll settle for Snapchat generation. I would urge you to watch the whole film first before looking at the cut-down versions, the most memorable of which is the one set to Jethro Tull’s ‘Thick as a Brick’. There is a 2005 version of the story by Brian James Egen, which I’ve not seen. The best way to access the 1962 film is to get hold of season five of the iconic American series The Twilight Zone. Enrico’s film was acquired for the show, and is preceded by a lovely introduction by Rod Serling.

Pardon my French, but my other landmark short is also from France and also from 1962, Chris Marker’s La Jetée. Told in still images, the film follows a man who is sent back in time from a post-apocalyptic world to see if cataclysmic future events can be corrected. The film was the basis of Terry Gilliam’s 12 Monkeys (1995). I am reliably informed that there is a television version, but life is too short. It is only appropriate that the hub of the world’s leading short film festival (Oberhausen aficionados will no doubt object) at Clermont-Ferrand is called La Jetée.

Sometimes, a short can be much more effective than a feature. A case in point is Wes Anderson’s Hotel Chevalier (2007), a kind of prologue to The Darjeeling Limited (2007); it conveyed more poignancy in its 13 minutes than the feature managed in its 91 minutes. Yes, The Darjeeling Limited has music from Satyajit Ray soundtracks, but that is a bonus, not a consolation.

And finally, if you like cool cars (specifically BMWs) and world-class directors, look no further than The Hire, a 2001-2002 series of pulsating 10-minute shorts funded by Bayerische Motoren Werke, narrated by Clive Owen and directed by an all-star roster, including John Frankenheimer, Ang Lee, Wong Kar-wai, Guy Ritchie, Alejandro González Iñárritu, John Woo, Joe Carnahan and Tony Scott. The series made a welcome return in 2016 with District 9 director Neill Blomkamp making the first of the series, The Escape. The success of The Hire prompted similar shorts by Nissan, Mercedes-Benz and Ford. Imitation, flattery, etc.