‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer is out; Halle Bailey’s Ariel introduces us to her beautiful world

Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy debuted the trailer at the 95th Annual Academy Awards

March 13, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The first look poster of ‘The Little Mermaid’

The first look poster of ‘The Little Mermaid’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The trailer and poster for Disney’s The Little Mermaid, the live-action reimagining of the studio’s animated musical classic, have been released by the makers. Two of the film’s stars, Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, debuted the trailer on the live broadcast of the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

According to a statement released by the makers, “ The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.”

Melissa McCarthy, left, and Halle Bailey speak about “The Little Mermaid” at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

Melissa McCarthy, left, and Halle Bailey speak about “The Little Mermaid” at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric; Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina; Art Malik as Sir Grimsby; with Javier Bardem as King Triton; and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

The Little Mermaid, helmed by Rob Marshall, opens in theatres on May 26, 2023.

