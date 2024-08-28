GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘The Line’ teaser: Alex Wolff is ensared in the perils of frat life

Starring Alex Wolff as a scholarship student eager to rise above his working-class roots, the film explores the seductive allure of frat life and the dangerous consequences of blind loyalty

Published - August 28, 2024 12:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘The Line’

A still from ‘The Line’ | Photo Credit: YouTube/ Utopia

The Line, the upcoming thriller directed by Ethan Berger, has just unveiled its first teaser, offering a glimpse into the dark underbelly of college fraternities. Set for release by Utopia in select U.S. theaters on October 18, with a wider expansion on October 23, the film promises to be a fresh take on Greek life, far removed from conventional depictions in cinema.

Starring Alex Wolff as Tom, a scholarship student eager to rise above his working-class roots, The Line explores the seductive allure of frat life and the dangerous consequences of blind loyalty.

The teaser hints at a complex narrative where Tom’s ambitions clash with the manipulative tactics of the fraternity president, played by Lewis Pullman. The film also features Halle Bailey as Annabelle, a character who offers Tom a glimpse of life beyond the insular world of Greek life.

Rather than focusing solely on the negatives of hazing, The Line delves deeper, portraying fraternity life as a pressure cooker of privilege, ambition, and moral compromise.

Berger, known for his work directing commercials and his role as a writer and producer on ESPN’s More Than an Athlete miniseries, makes his first foray into narrative filmmaking with The Line.

