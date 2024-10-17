ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Legend of Ochi’ trailer: Helena Zengel protects a mythical creature from Willem Dafoe in A24’s latest

Published - October 17, 2024 03:44 pm IST

Also starring Finn Wolfhard and Emily Watson, the fantasy adventure is set to release in theatres on February 28, 2025

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘The Legend of Ochi’ | Photo Credit: A24

The trailer of A24’s upcoming fantasy adventure film, The Legend of Ochi, was unveiled on Tuesday (October 17, 2024). Written and directed by Isaiah Saxon in his feature debut, the film features Helena Zengel, Finn Wolfhard, Emily Watson and veteran Willem Dafoe in the lead.

The trailer takes us to a small island in the Black Sea where Dafoe’s character is leading a mission to hunt a dangerous, mythical creature called Ochi. However, as Zengel’s character realises, Ochi is an innocent, adorable animal with which she is able to communicate. She then runs away from her home, while Dafoe’s character, who believes that Ochi has kidnapped their girl, pursues them along with Woldhard’s character.

First announced in 2021, The Legend of Ochi was shot in Transylvania and Romania. Dave Longstreth, the founder of Dirty Projectors with whom Saxon has previously collaborated, is scoring the music for the film.

According to IndieWire, the film has The Russo Brothers, Mike Larocca, and Angela Russo-Otstot from AGBO attached as executive producers, along with Louise Lovegrove and Alex Plapinger.

Saxon also produces the film under his Encyclopedia Pictura banner, along with Traci Carlson and Richard Peete for Neighborhood Watch, and Jonathan Wang with Year of the Rat. The Legend of Ochi is set to release in theatres on February 28, 2025.

