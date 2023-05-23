‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ becomes Apple TV+’s most watched limited series

May 23, 2023 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST

Jennifer Garner’s The Last Thing He Told Me became the most watched limited series on Apple TV+ with the show reaching 4.5 million unique viewers in the first 31 days of its streaming with each episode reaching over one million viewers according to Nielsen data obtained by Variety, a U.S. based entertainment media outlet.

It surpassed shows like Black Bird, Slow Horses, Echo and Shining Girls to clinch the top spot.

Produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and 20th Television, The Last Thing He Told Me features Jennifer Garner as Hannah, who finds herself tasked to protect her stepdaughter (Angourie Rice) when her husband (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) mysteriously disappears. The series is based on Laura Dave’s novel of the same name, which remained on the New York Times’ bestseller list for more than a year after its 2021 debut.

The Last Thing He Told Me premiered with two episodes on April 14. The series finale Sanctuary debuted on Friday.