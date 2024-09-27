‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 trailer: Kaitlyn Dever’s controversial Abby gets first look on Outbreak Day

HBO has just unveiled the much-anticipated teaser trailer for The Last of Us Season 2, offering a haunting glimpse into the continuation of the post-apocalyptic journey of Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and Joel’s brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna). Set against the tune of Pearl Jam’s “Future Days,” the trailer teases a darker, more intense chapter, with new faces joining the cast and tensions rising between the show’s central characters.

This season will introduce several favorite characters from the TheLast of Us video game sequel, including Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever, Dina (Isabela Merced), and Jesse (Young Mazino). Other new cast members include Ariela Barer as Mel, Spencer Lord as Owen, and Jeffrey Wright in the role of Isaac. Catherine O’Hara also makes a striking appearance in the trailer as a therapist-like figure, prompting Joel to confront his deepest fears, though her role remains unconfirmed.

Fans of the video game will recognize poignant moments in the trailer, such as Joel and Ellie both playing the guitar — an emotional callback to the beloved game. The official description says: “After five years of peace following the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

The Last of Us shattered records in 2023, becoming HBO’s most-watched debut season ever, and earned eight Emmy nominations, including for Best Drama Series and performances by Pascal and Ramsey. The release of the trailer coincides with The Last of Us Day, celebrated on September 26, marking the in-game outbreak of the cordyceps virus.