'The Last of Us' actor Bella Ramsey to star in period drama 'Monstrous Beauty'

April 07, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST

Ramsey shot to fame after playing the role of Lyanna Mormont in the HBO fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones’

PTI

Bella Ramsey | Photo Credit: Alex Bailey

Fresh off their starring role in HBO's The Last of Us, actor Bella Ramsay will next star in the period drama movie Monstrous Beauty.

Actor Romola Garai, best known for starring in Atonement and  The Hour, has written the script and will also direct the movie, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

‘The Last of Us’ finale review: This post-apocalypse series is a masterclass in adaptation

Ramsey will play the role of an aspiring playwright in the court of King Charles II who suffers from a rare condition that means she is entirely covered in hair. The story combines fiction with real historical characters.

The movie will also feature Dominic West as King Charles II, Ruth Negga as his mistress Nell Gwyn, and Fiona Shaw as Aphra Ben, the first ever published female playwright in history. The movie, which will begin filming in September, will be produced by Matthew James Wilkinson for Stigma Films.

Ramsey shot to fame after playing the role of Lyanna Mormont in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones. The actor most recently essayed the role of Ellie in HBO's series adaptation of popular video game The Last of Us alongside Pedro Pascal.

