‘The Last Kingdom’ actor Adrian Schiller passes away

Adrian Schiller, who played Aethelhelm in the Netflix historical series ‘The Last Kingdom’ has passed away at the age of 60

April 06, 2024 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

ANI
Adrian Schiller.

Adrian Schiller. | Photo Credit: Tristan Fewings

Adrian Schiller, who played Aethelhelm in the Netflix historical series The Last Kingdom has passed away at the age of 60, reported Deadline. In a statement, agent Amanda Evans confirmed his death.

"He has died far too soon, and we, his family and close friends are devastated by the loss." She termed his death "sudden and unexpected."

She characterized him as "A prodigiously talented actor, he had just returned from Sydney, where he had been appearing in the Lehman Trilogy and was looking forward to continuing the international tour in San Francisco." Evans added, "Adrian enjoyed a varied and successful career across all media. Our deepest condolences go to his family, who ask for privacy at this most difficult of times," as per Deadline.

Schiller is also known for his portrayal of Mr Penge in the masterpiece series Victoria, as well as for providing the voice of Otho in the Ridley Scott-helmed HBO Max series, Raised by Wolves. The actor also appeared in a number of movies. He played Monsieur D'arque in the 2017 live-action reimagining of Beauty and the Beast, and David Lloyd George in 2015's Suffragette, costarring Meryl Streep.

Other credits included 2009's Bright Star and 2015's Oscar-winning The Danish Girl. Schiller also acted in a play The White Factory at Marylebone Theatre. The theatre's X account said they were "devastated to hear of the passing of the incredible actor," reported Deadline.

