‘The Last Frontier’: Haley Bennett, Dominic Cooper on board Apple TV+’s drama series

February 08, 2024 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

Also starring Jason Clarke, the show’s pilot episode will be directed by Sam Hargrave of Extraction fame

PTI

Haley Bennett | Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris

Actors Haley Bennett and Dominic Cooper have joined the cast of the upcoming drama series The Last Frontier from streaming service Apple TV+.

The two actors will feature alongside Jason Clarke in the series. The show's pilot episode will be directed by Sam Hargrave of Extraction fame, reported Variety.

The 10-episode show will follow the story of the lone Marshal (Clarke) who is in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska, whose jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates.

Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with international political implications, according to the official plotline.

Bennett, known for movies such as Music and Lyrics, The Magnificent Seven and The Girl on the Train, is set to portray the role of Sydney, a CIA Agent who is tasked with working with Frank. The show will mark her debut on the small screen.

Cooper, who has appeared in films such as Mamma Mia, An Education and Need for Speed, will star as Havlock, a former Navy Seal and fugitive who is being hunted by US Marshals and the CIA.

The Last Frontier comes from creators Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D’Ovidio, who will also serve as executive producers alongside Clarke. The series will be produced by Apple Studios.

