The summer clash in Kollywood

Kollywood is yet to officially announce its big ticket films for the summer of 2019, as most of them are in finishing stages or post-production work. When it comes to other language films, the biggest summer release is Marvel Studios’ Avengers: End Game (English and Tamil), which is releasing in India on April 26 and has already started booking screens in Tamil Nadu.

April, May, and June are the supposed to be the best months to release films in Tamil Nadu, as it marks the holiday season for educational institutions. Kollywood has lined up a long list of films for the summer season, but nothing has really been confirmed. The films that have announced a summer release (see box) have not announced official dates and are likely to confirm it only in the last minute.

A Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) spokesperson says, “Many makers have approached us, saying that their films will be releasing this summer. However, we will firm up exact dates only after the Election Commission of India announces the Lok Sabha election schedule for Tamil Nadu, where 20 assembly seats are vacant. We have to take the coming elections seriously as campaign period and election date will take a toll on box-office collections. Once the elections are over, it will be back to business.”

However, apart from the polls, IPL 2019 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, are also causing doubts in the minds of producers. The IPL 2019 starts early this year (on March 23) and there is a lot of buzz surrounding the tournament as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were the title holders last year.

In a way, CSK and Kollywood go hand in hand as their core audiences are the Tamil youth, especially in urban areas. And with the ICC World Cup kickstarting on May 30, cinema will take a backseat.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan arrives earlier this year and will start in the first week of May (May 6/7), with Eid falling on June 5/6.

During this period, there is likely to be no major releases in other languages (Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam). Big Tamil films, which have a Telugu dubbing market and a market in Kerala and Karnataka, will avoid releasing it during the fasting period when all India box-office and overseas markets are usually at an all-time low.

Ajith Kumar’s Pink remake in Tamil, titled Nerkonda Paarvai, has been announced as a May 1 release by its producer Boney Kapoor, but trade sources reveal that it might be pushed to June /July. The other releases eyeing the summer dates are Vikram’s Kadaram Kondan, Jiiva’s Kee and Gorilla and Sasikumar’s Kombu Vatcha Singamda, among others.