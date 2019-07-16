‘The King’s Man’ trailer reveals origin story of the franchise

20th Century Fox has released the trailer of The King’s Man — which is the third movie in the popular ‘Kingsman’ series and is set to be a prequel. The trailer, that has dark undertones, is set in Europe during the time of World War I.

Fans are naturally excited by several scenes in the film such as a glimpse of the original Kingsman mansion, a Rasputin doppelgänger, and several explosive fights. The narrator in the trailer says, “Until one day, we called ourselves noblemen. But that nobility never came from chivalry. It came from being tough and ruthless. Real power is not found running off to war. Real power lies in understanding who it is you're truly fighting and how they can be defeated.”

The film directed by Matthew Vaughn, is set to release on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2020. It stars the likes of Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Hollander, Djimon Hounsou, Harris Dickinson and Stanley Tucci. Actors Taron Egerton and Colin Firth won't be returning for this installment for their popular roles as Eggsy and Harry.

The official synopsis for The King’s Man reads, “As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man.”