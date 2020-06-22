‘The King’s Man’ trailer: Prequel movie set to be a breathless ride

The trailer of The King’s Man, the prequel to the Kingsman series, is out.

The King’s Man, directed by Matthew Vaughn, explores the origin of the intelligence agency Kingsman. The movie is a prequel to the earlier ones in the Kingsman film series, which is based on the comic books created by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar.

The official synopsis of The King’s Man states, “As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.”

The film has a stunning ensemble cast that includes Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

The King’s Man is scheduled to be released on September 18, 2020.