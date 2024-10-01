GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘The King Maker’: Documentary on RM Veerappan in works

Thangaraj Veerappan and Padam Venu Kumar met Ilayaraja recently who is said to have promised to be a part of the documentary

Published - October 01, 2024 12:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Thangaraj Veerappan and Padam Venu Kumar with Ilayaraja and first look poster of ‘The King Maker’

Thangaraj Veerappan and Padam Venu Kumar with Ilayaraja and first look poster of ‘The King Maker’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A documentary titled The King Maker, on politician and film producer RM Veerappan is currently in production. Produced by Sathya Movies’ Thangaraj Veerappan, the documentary will be made under the supervision of creative head Padam Venu Kumar and his team.

Dravidian politics and Tamil cinema: The conjoined twins of the Tamil motherland

A close associate of the leaders of the Dravidian Movement, RMV was also a successful film producer. After the exit of MGR from DMK, RMV helped the star in starting the AIADMK. During the regime of the former Chief Ministers MGR and Jayalalitha, RMV served as a minister five times from 1977 to 1996

As a producer, he worked with MGR in films like Deivathaai, Kaavalkaran, Nan Annaiyittal, Rickshakaran and Idhayakani. He also bankrolled several Rajinikanth starrers like Ranuva Veeran, Moondru Mugam, Baashha, Thangamagan, Oorkavalan and Panakkaran

R.M. Veerappan | The life and times of the Tamil film producer and veteran Dravidian politician

The documentary will feature interviews with celebrities and political figures. Interestingly, Thangaraj Veerappan and Padam Venu Kumar met Ilayaraja recently who is said to have promised to be a part of the documentary.

Published - October 01, 2024 12:08 pm IST

