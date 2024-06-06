GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘The Killer’s Game’ trailer: Dave Bautista goes all John Wick in this action-comedy

Also starring Sofia Boutella, the action-comedy is set to release in theatres on September 13

Published - June 06, 2024 01:41 pm IST

Dave Bautista in a still from ‘The Killer’s Game’

Dave Bautista in a still from ‘The Killer’s Game’ | Photo Credit: Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

Lionsgate has unleashed an adrenaline-pumping trailer for its upcoming action-comedy film, The Killer’s Game, featuring the formidable Dave Bautista in the lead role.

Based on the book by Jay R Bonansing and brought to life by the creative minds of Rand Ravich and James Coyne, the movie promises an exhilarating blend of action and humor. The trailer introduces us to Joe Flood (Bautista), a renowned hitman who finds himself in a perilous situation.

The narrative centres around Joe Flood, a top hitman who, upon receiving a terminal diagnosis, makes a fateful decision to orchestrate his own demise. However, his plan takes an unexpected turn when the very hitmen he hires to fulfil the contract also target his ex-girlfriend, played by the talented Sofia Boutella.

As the stakes soar, Joe must navigate a treacherous path, confronting an army of assassin colleagues while endeavoring to win back the love of his life before time runs out. The trailer offers a glimpse into the intense and action-packed world of The Killer’s Game, showcasing Bautista’s character fighting for survival and love amidst a maelstrom of danger.

With a stellar supporting cast including Terry Crews, Scott Adkins, Pom Klementieff, and Ben Kingsley, the JJ Perry-directorial promises a rollercoaster ride of suspense and entertainment. The Killer’s Game releases in theatres on September 13.

