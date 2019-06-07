The Key to erotica in cinema

Many moons ago, the Leo XIII school in Alleppey (I know, but that’s what the town was called back then) had a terrific library, but one that was out of bounds for those of us striplings just below the hallowed portals of high school. By the kind dispensation of ‘Henry sir’, I was allowed access to it, with the strict exhortation not to stray into the ‘adult’ section. Initially, I complied, but after having exhausted Louis L’Amour, JT Edson, Oliver Strange/Frederick H Christian (yes, I am a huge fan of westerns), and the usual Agatha Christies and Alistair MacLeans (yes, I’m looking at you, Mr Mathrubootham), I strayed to Rene Lodge Brabazon Raymond, better known by his pseudonym James Hadley Chase.

Though the Chase book covers were quite lurid, featuring diaphanously clad sylphs, the content was noir, rather than erotica. Best of all was No Orchids For Miss Blandish, a book that typified Stockholm syndrome decades before the term came into use. St John Legh Clowes directed a 1948 film adaptation, which is now available as a terrifically restored Blu-ray by the good folks at Indicator; and the great Robert Aldrich adapted it as The Grissom Gang (1971).

Early concupiscence is perhaps what led me to dust off The Key, the English translation of the 1956 Japanese novel Kagi by Jun’ichirō Tanizaki. Frankly, I was too young at the time to understand the novel, which is the diary of an elderly man recounting, amongst other things, his younger wife’s affair with a man who is their daughter’s suitor. But, clearly, the story stuck with me because, when several years later I found and watched The Key (1983), by the Italian master of softcore erotica Tinto Brass, I could immediately tell that it was an adaptation of the Tanizaki novel. Sparing no blushes, I was already familiar with the oeuvre so far of Brass that included Salon Kitty (1976) and Caligula (1979), the latter boasting a terrific cast that included Malcolm McDowell, Helen Mirren, Peter O’Toole and John Gielgud. Caligula deserves a column to itself, so more on it later.

Brass’ The Key transposes the action to 1940s Venice during the Mussolini regime. but otherwise faithfully retains the story and diary format. The film is sumptuously shot by Silvano Ippoliti and features a terrific score by the legend Ennio Morricone. Like much of Brass’ work from Salon Kitty, what differentiates The Key is that beneath its reputable façade, there are several sex scenes that were graphic for its time, but will be ho-hum for the Oculus Quest fiends accessing POV VR porn in 2019. There is a 2014 American adaptation of the novel, but that is best avoided, despite the luminous presence of Bai Ling.

I lost no time in seeking out and watching Odd Obsession, the 1959 Kon Ichikawa adaptation of Tanizaki’s novel that won best foreign film at the Golden Globes and the jury prize at Cannes. Ichikawa also adapted Tanizaki’s The Makioka Sisters that released in 1983.

I possess a Director’s Cut of The Key, but that clocks in at only 96 minutes. My friends in Italy inform me that a 110-minute cut is now available, so perhaps a fact-finding mission to Rome is in order.

