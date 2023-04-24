‘The Kerala Story’, starring Adah Sharma, gets release date

April 24, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST

The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma, is set to be released in cinemas on May 5.

The film is written and directed by Sudipto Sen, known for movies such as Aasma, Lucknow Times, and The Last Monk.

According to the makers, The Kerala Story unearths the events behind approximately 32,000 women going missing in Kerala who are ‘converted, radicalised and deployed in terror missions in India and the world’.

In a press note issued Monday, the makers announced the release date with a poster that shows a burqa clad woman with a tagline 'uncovering the truth that was kept hidden'.

The Kerala Story is backed by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who serves as the producer, creative director and co-writer on the film.