‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri announces new film, ‘The Vaccine War’

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, on Thursday, announced his next film The Vaccine War.

Vivek shared a poster of the film on his social media handles to announce the film.

Helmed by Vivek, the film is based on a true story. Other information regarding the cast and crew of the film is yet to be announced.

Speaking about the film Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said, “When The Kashmir Files was postponed during the COVID lockdown, I started researching it. Then we started researching with the scientists of ICMR & NIV who made our own vaccine possible. Their story of struggle and sacrifice was overwhelming and while researching we understood how these scientists fought a war waged against India, not just by foreign agencies but even our own people. Yet, we won against superpowers by making the fastest, cheapest and safest vaccine. I thought this story must be told so that every Indian can feel proud of their country. This will be India’s first pure science film about a bio-war we had no idea about.”

The Vaccine War will be released in 11 languages worldwide on the occasion of Independence Day 2023. The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash with John Abraham's upcoming film Tariq, which is also based on a true story.