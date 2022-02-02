The Kannada film ‘One Cut Two Cut’ gets digital release

Ashwin Hassan says the PRK production is memorable for him in many ways

Ashwin Hassan’s breakout performance as Narsi in Avane Sriman Narayana resulted in a flood of offers. He managed to complete 15 films. The pandemic-induced lockdowns have slowed their release.

Ashwin is looking forward to the release ofOne cut Two Cut on Amazon Prime Video on February 3. “This film is memorable for me in many ways. First it is a PRK Production. Most of the actors (Danish Sait, Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Belawadi) come from a theatre background and it was a pleasure to work with them. Vineeth’s ( Kumar of the Jordindian fame ) comic timing is impeccable.”

Ashwin says he falls short of words, to describe the cinematic brilliance of the director, Vamsi Bogaraj. “He announced the film on his FB page. I connected with him and shared my film experiences. He immediately responded and offered me this role. I am so grateful to him for this experience.”

Ashwin has shared the screen with the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar in films such as Chakravyuha, Rajakumara, Yuvarathna and now the much-awaited James. “He was so down to earth. I last saw him during the dinner to celebrate the completion ofOne Cut Two Cut.”

Talking about his character in the film, Ashwin says he plays the editor of a newly-started TV channel. “This man’s only goal is to get high TRPs and make his channel a success. The film was shot in sync sound. It was my first experience of it as an actor. You have to emote and be careful about even your breath as there would be no dubbing here. It was a joy to work with such an extremely talented team.

Besides One Cut..., Ashwin also awaits the release of films such as Gajanana and Gang, Hope and Yellow Board . “The release of these films depends on the pandemic situation. The teams are working hard knocking on various OTT doors. actors like me hope for the best. We are okay if the film gets a theatrical or a digital release.”

According to Ashwin, the film industry is directly related to the consumer. “And hence we are badly hit by the lockdowns. To keep ourselves motivated, a group of friends and I joined hands and formed a production house called Bharat Talkies. We have created a film, directed by Karthik Maralabavi, which we will release soon. Though we were hit hard financially, it was also good to see that the challenges brought talent together, who put money matters aside and made films.”

is a part of the film Yellow Board, where he plays the role of a cab driver, hailing from Mandya. So “I had to change my dialect to Mandya Kannada and the role is of a tough guy who has been through more rough in his life.

Ashwin will be sharing the screen with actors like Pradeep bhogadi, and the film is ready for release.