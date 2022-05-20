The Kannada film ‘Cutting shop’ has nothing to do with salons

Pavan Bhat, who started off as a writer with the Kannada blockbuster film ‘Operation Alamelamma’, makes his directorial debut

Cutting Shop, directed by Pavan Bhat, features his brother KB Praveen in the lead with Archana Kottige opposite him. The film also features the legendary director SK Bhagwan and Tharun Sudhir (director of Gajakesari and Roberrt).

Pavan describes Cutting Shop as a dramedy. “The film revolves around a film editor. We decided on this subject as we felt that a detailed presentation on the life of a film editor has not been portrayed on screen.”

Pavan says the wrote the story with his brother, Praveen. The duo has been working in the industry since 2013. “We have seen people who work behind the scenes. We felt that no one even recognises their efforts nor know their names. We wanted to present their life on screen in a light hearted manner.”

The film’s shooting was stalled twice due to the pandemic. “The third time, we took permission and managed to shoot with a minimal crew. Cutting Shop is Pavan’s directorial debut. He started off as a writer for Operation Alamelamma and PRK Production’s Maya Bazzar (screenplay and dialogues). He has even penned a few songs. He has written the story, dialogues and screeplay for Cutting Shop.

The poster of the film

As a director, Pavan says he found the emotional scenes the most challenging. “We have to do justice while bringing the scene to life on screen. “ he shares.

Music for the film is composed by Praveen, the cinematography is by Skanda Rathnam and the film is produced by Gurpur K Umesh and K Ganesh Aithal under the banner of Young Thinker’s films. The film released on May 20.