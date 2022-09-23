Poster of the series | Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

A host of celebrities are set to feature in Warner Bros. Discovery’s The Journey of India, a six-part series that marks India’s 75 years of Independence. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, each episode will also feature a leading voice to showcase a key theme in India’s development as a nation.

Bollywood actor Kajol will take the viewers to an actual film set in action and put a spotlight on the captivating legacy of Bollywood and on the storytelling that revolutionised global filmmaking. Conservationist and Baahubali fame actor Rana Daggubati, along with Indian author and wildlife conservationist Latika Nath, will recognize India’s successful initiatives in sustainability and conservation. Renowned Indian author Amish Tripathi will pay homage to India’s diversity of religions, and Michelin Star chef Vikas Khanna is set to explore the palatability of Indian cuisine, paralleling his roots to its impact on global cuisine.

The Journey of India, produced by Black Iris for Warner Bros. Discovery, also features contributions from esteemed director S. S. Rajamouli, veteran actor Hema Malini, Oscar award-winning composer A. R. Rahman, stalwart industrialist Anand Mahindra, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, female banking trailblazer Naina Lal Kidwai, climate change activist Vani Murthy, fashion designer Ritu Kumar, and renowned dietician Rujuta Diwekar among others.

Expressing her excitement about the collaboration, Kajol said, “Bollywood is an enigma that magnificently amalgamates India's zealous spirit of creativity, innovation, and artistic sensibilities. I’m honoured to be the one presenting to the audiences a show that celebrates the rich history of Indian cinema, which has for ages catered to the tastes of a diverse range of viewers. Bollywood has been an inspiration to the global cinematic platform for its glorious cinematography, talented actors, timeless tunes, and unforgettable storylines among others and I am proud to be a part of this industry.”

Rana Daggubati said, “ The Journey of India demonstrates the rich fruit of India’s collective hard work and sheer willpower borne for this nation. Adopting sustainability and becoming consciously aware as a nation is admirable, especially at this crucial stage in the climate change crisis. The network's contributions to bringing conservation to the forefront and igniting the green agenda remain unparalleled. It's an honour for me to be a part of a show that brings these spellbinding achievements to light.”

The Journey of India premieres globally on October 10 on streaming platform discovery+ in India, the U.S., U.K., and the Philippines. It will be showcased in more than 140 countries including India, Japan, Singapore, France, Switzerland, UAE, Egypt, Brazil, Iran, Kenya among others on Discovery Network channels like Discovery Channel, TLC, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo and DTamil.