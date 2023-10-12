‘The Iron Claw’ trailer: Zac Efron buffs up as pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich

October 12, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

American independent house A24 has dropped the trailer of its new pro-wrestling drama, The Iron Claw. The film, written and directed by Sean Durkin, stars Zac Efron in the role of famed American wrestler and one-time world champion Kevin Von Erich. Holt McCallany essays the role of Kevin’s father, Fritz Von Erich, also a legendary wrestler and patriarch of the Von Erich family.

The Iron Claw centres on Kevin and his brothers, played by Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson, as they struggle to live up to their family name.

“The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980... Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports,” reads the film’s synopsis.

The Iron Claw also stars Maura Tierney, Holt McCallany and Lily James and wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman. WWE and WWC star Chavo Guerrero Jr. served as consultant on the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film will be released in the United States on December 22, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.