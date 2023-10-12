ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Iron Claw’ trailer: Zac Efron buffs up as pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich

October 12, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

Three brothers chafe under their family’s legacy in this intense sporting drama from director Sean Durkin and A24

The Hindu Bureau

Zac Efron in ‘The Iron Claw’ 

American independent house A24 has dropped the trailer of its new pro-wrestling drama, The Iron Claw. The film, written and directed by Sean Durkin, stars Zac Efron in the role of famed American wrestler and one-time world champion Kevin Von Erich. Holt McCallany essays the role of Kevin’s father, Fritz Von Erich, also a legendary wrestler and patriarch of the Von Erich family.

ALSO READ
‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ movie review: A charming Zac Efron stars in heartwarming anti-war drama

The Iron Claw centres on Kevin and his brothers, played by Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson, as they struggle to live up to their family name.

“The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980... Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports,” reads the film’s synopsis.

ALSO READ
‘How to Have Sex’ Trailer: Teen holiday turns horrid in Molly Manning Walker’s Cannes winner

The Iron Claw also stars Maura Tierney, Holt McCallany and Lily James and wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman. WWE and WWC star Chavo Guerrero Jr. served as consultant on the project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The film will be released in the United States on December 22, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US