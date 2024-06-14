GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The Instigators’ trailer: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are robbers on the run

Doug Liman’s new action-comedy also stars Hong Chau, Jack Harlow, Alfred Molina, and more

Published - June 14, 2024 04:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
(L-R) Hong Chau, Casey Affleck and Matt Damon in a still from ‘The Instigators’

(L-R) Hong Chau, Casey Affleck and Matt Damon in a still from ‘The Instigators’

Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for The Instigators, a thrilling new action comedy directed by Doug Liman. The film stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck as two unlikely partners in crime who find themselves embroiled in a chaotic high-stakes adventure.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon interview: On ‘Air’ and the art of staying best friends for 40 years

In The Instigators, Damon plays Rory, a struggling father who reluctantly teams up with Cobby, an ex-con portrayed by Affleck. Their target: a crooked politician’s illicit funds. However, their plan quickly spirals out of control, forcing the duo to flee not only from law enforcement but also from a network of corrupt officials and dangerous crime bosses. In a desperate bid for freedom, Rory and Cobby enlist the help of Rory’s therapist, played by Hong Chau, adding an unexpected twist to their escape plan.

The film features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Hong Chau, Jack Harlow, Alfred Molina, Ron Perlman, Ving Rhames, Paul Walter Hauser, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Don DiPetta. This marks another collaboration for Damon and Affleck, who have previously shared the screen in notable films like Good Will Hunting, the Ocean’s Eleven series, and the recent Oppenheimer.

‘Road House’ movie review: Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor McGregor’s fun action film tapers into silliness

The Instigators boasts a screenplay co-written by Affleck and Chuck MacLean, with Ben Affleck, Damon, John Graham, Jeff Robinov, and Alison Winter producing. Celia D. Costas and Kevin Halloran serve as executive producers. Director Doug Liman is fresh off the success of Road House, a remake of the 1989 classic.

The Instigators will premiere in select theaters on August 2, followed by a global streaming release on Apple TV+ on August 9. With its intriguing plot and powerhouse cast, this film is poised to be a standout summer hit. Watch the trailer below to catch a glimpse of the thrilling escapades awaiting Rory and Cobby.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.