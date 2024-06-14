‘The Instigators’ trailer: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are robbers on the run

Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for The Instigators, a thrilling new action comedy directed by Doug Liman. The film stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck as two unlikely partners in crime who find themselves embroiled in a chaotic high-stakes adventure.

In The Instigators, Damon plays Rory, a struggling father who reluctantly teams up with Cobby, an ex-con portrayed by Affleck. Their target: a crooked politician’s illicit funds. However, their plan quickly spirals out of control, forcing the duo to flee not only from law enforcement but also from a network of corrupt officials and dangerous crime bosses. In a desperate bid for freedom, Rory and Cobby enlist the help of Rory’s therapist, played by Hong Chau, adding an unexpected twist to their escape plan.

The film features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Hong Chau, Jack Harlow, Alfred Molina, Ron Perlman, Ving Rhames, Paul Walter Hauser, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Don DiPetta. This marks another collaboration for Damon and Affleck, who have previously shared the screen in notable films like Good Will Hunting, the Ocean’s Eleven series, and the recent Oppenheimer.

The Instigators boasts a screenplay co-written by Affleck and Chuck MacLean, with Ben Affleck, Damon, John Graham, Jeff Robinov, and Alison Winter producing. Celia D. Costas and Kevin Halloran serve as executive producers. Director Doug Liman is fresh off the success of Road House, a remake of the 1989 classic.

The Instigators will premiere in select theaters on August 2, followed by a global streaming release on Apple TV+ on August 9. With its intriguing plot and powerhouse cast, this film is poised to be a standout summer hit. Watch the trailer below to catch a glimpse of the thrilling escapades awaiting Rory and Cobby.