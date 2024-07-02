ADVERTISEMENT

‘The India House’: Ram Charan’s maiden production, starring Nikhil Siddhartha, goes on floors

Updated - July 02, 2024 12:37 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 12:11 pm IST

Featuring Saiee Manjrekar as the female lead, the upcoming film is written and directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna

The Hindu Bureau

Abhishek Agarwal, Vikram Reddy, Saiee Manjrekar, Nikhil Siddhartha and Ram Vamsi Krishna at the pooja ceremony of ‘The India House’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had earlier announced that RRR star Ram Charan is venturing into film production with an upcoming film titled The India House, starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. The film, featuring Saiee Manjrekar as the female lead, went on floors today in Hampi.

On his X handle, Ram shared a video from the film’s pooja ceremony at Virupaksha Temple in Hamp to wish the team.

The India House is written and directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna. A pre-independence drama, the film set in 1905 will explore the themes of love and revolution, said the makers in a press release.

The upcoming film will have cinematography by Cameron Bryston and production design by Vishal Abani. Ram Charan produces The India House along with Vikram Reddy of UV Creations under their banner V Mega Pictures. Abhishek Agarwal Arts, a production house known for bankrolling The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2, is co-producing the film.

