‘The India House’: Ram Charan’s maiden production, starring Nikhil Siddhartha, goes on floors

We had earlier announced that RRR star Ram Charan is venturing into film production with an upcoming film titled The India House, starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. The film, featuring Saiee Manjrekar as the female lead, went on floors today in Hampi.

On his X handle, Ram shared a video from the film’s pooja ceremony at Virupaksha Temple in Hamp to wish the team.

Super excited to be presenting #TheIndiaHouse - an Indian story for a global audience. I'm sure the film will appeal to everyone across the world.



I am also extremely glad to be associating with @AAArtsOfficial and @AbhishekOfficl on this film.



All the best to the Entire Team.… pic.twitter.com/SMGkPmHi9o — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) July 1, 2024

The India House is written and directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna. A pre-independence drama, the film set in 1905 will explore the themes of love and revolution, said the makers in a press release.

The upcoming film will have cinematography by Cameron Bryston and production design by Vishal Abani. Ram Charan produces The India House along with Vikram Reddy of UV Creations under their banner V Mega Pictures. Abhishek Agarwal Arts, a production house known for bankrolling The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2, is co-producing the film.