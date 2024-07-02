GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The India House’: Ram Charan’s maiden production, starring Nikhil Siddhartha, goes on floors

Featuring Saiee Manjrekar as the female lead, the upcoming film is written and directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna

Updated - July 02, 2024 12:37 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 12:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Abhishek Agarwal, Vikram Reddy, Saiee Manjrekar, Nikhil Siddhartha and Ram Vamsi Krishna at the pooja ceremony of ‘The India House’

Abhishek Agarwal, Vikram Reddy, Saiee Manjrekar, Nikhil Siddhartha and Ram Vamsi Krishna at the pooja ceremony of ‘The India House’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had earlier announced that RRR star Ram Charan is venturing into film production with an upcoming film titled The India House, starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. The film, featuring Saiee Manjrekar as the female lead, went on floors today in Hampi.

On his X handle, Ram shared a video from the film’s pooja ceremony at Virupaksha Temple in Hamp to wish the team.

Director Sukumar, Ram Charan, Devi Sri Prasad reunite after ‘Rangasthalam’

The India House is written and directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna. A pre-independence drama, the film set in 1905 will explore the themes of love and revolution, said the makers in a press release.

The upcoming film will have cinematography by Cameron Bryston and production design by Vishal Abani. Ram Charan produces The India House along with Vikram Reddy of UV Creations under their banner V Mega Pictures. Abhishek Agarwal Arts, a production house known for bankrolling The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2, is co-producing the film.

Nikhil Siddhartha announces ‘Karthikeya 3’; promises ‘brand new adventure’ film with director Chandoo Mondeti

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.