‘The Idea of You’, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, to close SXSW 2024

January 31, 2024 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

Michael Showalter’s The Idea of You will close the 2024 South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival in Austin, Texas, USA.

The film, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, follows the unlikely relationship between a 40-year-old single mother and the celebrity frontman of a boy band. The film is based on the 2017 novel of the same title by Robinne Lee.

“The film centres on Solène, a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet,” The synopsis of The Idea of You reads.

When Solène must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes and there is an instant, undeniable spark. As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn’t long before Hayes’ superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for.”

The Idea Of You will premiere globally on Prime Video on May 2.

The film is presented by Amazon MGM Studios.

