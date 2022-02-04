‘The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild’ movie review: Hit franchise bogged down by lack of creativity

Simon Pegg’s return as Buck Wild can’t save the ‘Ice Age’ series from dropping down into mediocrity

Only Simon Pegg returns as Buck Wild in The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild. Everyone else, from Sean Kenin Elias-Reyes replacing Ray Romano as Manny the mammoth, Jake Green for John Leguizamo as Sid the sloth, and Skyler Stone for Denis Leary as sabretooth Diego, to Dominique Jennings for Queen Latifah as Ellie, and Vincent Tong and Aaron Harris for Seann William Scott and Josh Peck as possum brothers Crash and Eddie, are newcomers to the franchise.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild Director: John C. Donkin

Cast: Simon Pegg, Vincent Tong, Aaron Harris, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Justina Machado

Story line: The possum brothers Crash and Eddie help Buck Wild fight a frilled brainy dinosaur

Run time: 82 minutes

Crash and Eddie decide the time has come to strike out and they head off to the Lost World where one-eyed weasel and dino hunter Buck Wild is butting heads with Orson (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a brainy protoceratops who wants to rule the Lost World as revenge for being ill-treated. A zorilla (a kind of skunk) named Zee (Justina Machado), a member of Buck’s superhero team, comes to help out. All come out hunky-dory with life lessons thrown in for good measure.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild (that article is placed strangely) is middling fare. The pop-culture jokes and the one-liners are all present and correct. The animation is nothing to write home about; neither awful nor awesome. At 82 minutes, it provides a rather painless antidote to the lack of creativity.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild is presently streaming on Disney+Hotstar